NormalizeDouble

Round matrix/vector elements to a specified accuracy. For complex numbers, the real and imaginary parts are normalized separately. Returns matrix/vector with normalized elements.

vector vector::NormalizeDouble(

int digits

);



vectorf vectorf::NormalizeDouble(

int digits

);



vectorc vectorc::NormalizeDouble(

int digits

);



vectorcf vectorcf::NormalizeDouble(

int digits

);



matrix matrix::NormalizeDouble(

int digits

);



matrixf matrixf::NormalizeDouble(

int digits

);



matrixc matrixc::NormalizeDouble(

int digits

);



matrixcf matrixcf::NormalizeDouble(

int digits

);

Parameters

digits

[in] Accuracy format, number of digits after point (0-11).

Return Value

Matrix/vector with normalized values.

Example