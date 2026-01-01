- HasNan
- ReplaceNan
- ReplaceToZero
- NormalizeDouble
- Transpose
- TransposeConjugate
- TriL
- TriU
- Diag
- Row
- Col
- Copy
- Conjugate
- Concat
- Compare
- CompareByDigits
- CompareEqual
- Flat
- Clip
- Reshape
- Resize
- Set
- SwapRows
- SwapCols
- Split
- Hsplit
- Vsplit
- ArgSort
- Sort
NormalizeDouble
Round matrix/vector elements to a specified accuracy. For complex numbers, the real and imaginary parts are normalized separately. Returns matrix/vector with normalized elements.
|
vector vector::NormalizeDouble(
Parameters
digits
[in] Accuracy format, number of digits after point (0-11).
Return Value
Matrix/vector with normalized values.
Example
|
matrixf a={{ 1, 1, 2, 3, 4},