#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 2

#property indicator_plots 2

//--- 入力パラメータ

input int RSIperiod=14; // RSI を計算するための期間

input int Smooth=8; // 平滑化期間 RSI

input ENUM_MA_METHOD meth=MODE_SMMA; // 平滑化の方法

//---- RSI をプロットする

#property indicator_label1 "RSI"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color1 clrRed

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//---- RSI_Smoothed をプロットする

#property indicator_label2 "RSI_Smoothed"

#property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color2 clrNavy

#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width2 1

//--- 指標バッファ

double RSIBuffer[]; // RSI 値を収納

double RSI_SmoothedBuffer[]; // スムーズにされたRSI 値

int RSIhandle; // RSI 指標ハンドル

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnInit()

{

//--- 指標バッファマッピング

SetIndexBuffer(0,RSIBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,RSI_SmoothedBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"iRSI");

IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,2);

//---

RSIhandle=iRSI(NULL,0,RSIperiod,PRICE_CLOSE);

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標の反復関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const int begin,

const double &price[]

）



{

//--- 直近エラーの値をリセットする

ResetLastError();

//--- RSIBuffer[] 配列でRSIの指標データを取得する

int copied=CopyBuffer(RSIhandle,0,0,rates_total,RSIBuffer);

if(copied<=0)

{

Print("Unable to copy the values of the indicator RSI. Error = ",

GetLastError(),", copied =",copied);

return(0);

}

//--- RSI 値を用いて平均値の指標を作成する

int RSI_MA_handle=iMA(NULL,0,Smooth,0,meth,RSIhandle);

copied=CopyBuffer(RSI_MA_handle,0,0,rates_total,RSI_SmoothedBuffer);

if(copied<=0)

{

Print("Unable to copy the smoothed indicator of RSI. Error = ",

GetLastError(),", copied =",copied);

return(0);

}

//--- 次の呼び出しのために prev_calculated の値を返す

return(rates_total);

}