- Expressions
- Arithmetic Operations
- Assignment Operations
- Operations of Relation
- Boolean Operations
- Bitwise Operations
- Other Operations
Precedence Rules
Each group of operations in the table has the same priority. The higher the priority of operations is, the higher it is position of the group in the table. The precedence rules determine the grouping of operations and operands.
Attention: Precedence of operations in the MQL5 language corresponds to the priority adopted in C++, and differs from the priority given in the MQL4 language.
|
Operation
|
Desciption
|
Execution Order
|
()
[]
.
|
Function Call
Referencing to an array element
Referencing to a structure element
|
From left to right
|
!
~
–
++
--
(type)
sizeof
|
Logical negation
Bitwise negation (complement)
Sign changing
Increment by one
Decrement by one
Typecasting
Determining size in bytes
|
Right to left
|
*
/
%
|
Multiplication
Division
Module division
|
From left to right
|
+
–
|
Addition
Subtraction
|
From left to right
|
<<
>>
|
Left shift
Right shift
|
From left to right
|
<
<=
>
>=
|
Less than
Less than or equal
Greater than
Greater than or equal
|
From left to right
|
==
!=
|
Equal
Not equal
|
From left to right
|
&
|
Bitwise AND operation
|
From left to right
|
^
|
Bitwise exclusive OR
|
From left to right
|
|
|
Bitwise OR operation
|
From left to right
|
&&
|
Logical AND operation
|
From left to right
|
||
|
Logical OR operation
|
From left to right
|
?:
|
Conditional Operator
|
Right to left
|
=
*=
/=
%=
+=
-=
<<=
>>=
&=
^=
|=
|
Assignment
Multiplication with assignment
Division with assignment
Module with assignment
Addition with assignment
Subtraction with assignment
Left shift with assignment
Right shift with assignment
Bitwise AND with assignment
Exclusive OR with assignment
Bitwise OR with assignment
|
Right to left
|
,
|
Comma
|
From left to right
To change the operation execution order, parenthesis that are of higher priority are used.