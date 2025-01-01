Precedence Rules

Each group of operations in the table has the same priority. The higher the priority of operations is, the higher it is position of the group in the table. The precedence rules determine the grouping of operations and operands.

Attention: Precedence of operations in the MQL5 language corresponds to the priority adopted in C++, and differs from the priority given in the MQL4 language.

Operation Desciption Execution Order () [] . Function Call Referencing to an array element Referencing to a structure element From left to right ! ~ – ++ -- (type) sizeof Logical negation Bitwise negation (complement) Sign changing Increment by one Decrement by one Typecasting Determining size in bytes Right to left * / % Multiplication Division Module division From left to right + – Addition Subtraction From left to right << >> Left shift Right shift From left to right < <= > >= Less than Less than or equal Greater than Greater than or equal From left to right == != Equal Not equal From left to right & Bitwise AND operation From left to right ^ Bitwise exclusive OR From left to right | Bitwise OR operation From left to right && Logical AND operation From left to right || Logical OR operation From left to right ?: Conditional Operator Right to left = *= /= %= += -= <<= >>= &= ^= |= Assignment Multiplication with assignment Division with assignment Module with assignment Addition with assignment Subtraction with assignment Left shift with assignment Right shift with assignment Bitwise AND with assignment Exclusive OR with assignment Bitwise OR with assignment Right to left , Comma From left to right

To change the operation execution order, parenthesis that are of higher priority are used.