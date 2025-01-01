DocumentationSections
Precedence Rules

Each group of operations in the table has the same priority. The higher the priority of operations is, the higher it is position of the group in the table. The precedence rules determine the grouping of operations and operands.

Attention: Precedence of operations in the MQL5 language corresponds to the priority adopted in C++, and differs from the priority given in the MQL4 language.

Operation

Desciption

Execution Order

()

[]

.

Function Call

Referencing to an array element

Referencing to a structure element

From left to right

!

~

++

--

(type)

sizeof

Logical negation

Bitwise negation (complement)

Sign changing

Increment by one

Decrement by one

Typecasting

Determining size in bytes

Right to left

*

/

%

Multiplication

Division

Module division

From left to right

+

Addition

Subtraction

From left to right

<<

>>

Left shift

Right shift

From left to right

<

<=

>

>=

Less than

Less than or equal

Greater than

Greater than or equal

From left to right

==

!=

Equal

Not equal

From left to right

&

Bitwise AND operation

From left to right

^

Bitwise exclusive OR

From left to right

|

Bitwise OR operation

From left to right

&&

Logical AND operation

From left to right

||

Logical OR operation

From left to right

?:

Conditional Operator

Right to left

=

*=

/=

%=

+=

-=

<<=

>>=

&=

^=

|=

Assignment

Multiplication with assignment

Division with assignment

Module with assignment

Addition with assignment

Subtraction with assignment

Left shift with assignment

Right shift with assignment

Bitwise AND with assignment

Exclusive OR with assignment

Bitwise OR with assignment

Right to left

,

Comma

From left to right

To change the operation execution order, parenthesis that are of higher priority are used.