NRTR WATR - MetaTrader 4脚本

3478
等级:
(5)
已发布:
已更新:
NRTR_WATR.mq4 (4.64 KB)
Being one of indicators of group NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse), the NRTR WATR indicator is a dynamic price channel adapted by volatility.

The NRTR WATR represents blue and red cubes that show the stop level. They can also be used as break-through alerts. If the price breaks through a level, it is highly possible that this movement will continue.




由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9819

