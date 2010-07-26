Description:



This is a modified indi Brooky posted some time ago.



Displays the stength of a currency based on 7 of its crosses. Origianally done by Brooky a few pages back in the code base.



Enter 7 currency pairs with a common major in each pair. For example



Pair1 USD CHF;

CHF; Pair2 USD JPY;

JPY; Pair3 USD CAD;

CAD; Pair4 AUD USD ;

; Pair5 EUR USD ;

; Pair6 GBP USD ;

; Pair7 NZD USD;

If the pairs check out OK, the indi will display else will abort.

For additional info please visit this indi by the original author a few pages back .

Cheers.

Pat1

Image:



Sub window 1 is the modified version. Sub window 2 is the original by Brooky.