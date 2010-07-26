Watch how to download trading robots for free
Modified Brooky Strength Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 23119
Description:
This is a modified indi Brooky posted some time ago.
Displays the stength of a currency based on 7 of its crosses. Origianally done by Brooky a few pages back in the code base.
Enter 7 currency pairs with a common major in each pair. For example
- Pair1 USDCHF;
- Pair2 USDJPY;
- Pair3 USDCAD;
- Pair4 AUDUSD;
- Pair5 EURUSD;
- Pair6 GBPUSD;
- Pair7 NZDUSD;
If the pairs check out OK, the indi will display else will abort.
For additional info please visit this indi by the original author a few pages back .
Cheers.
Pat1
Image:
Sub window 1 is the modified version. Sub window 2 is the original by Brooky.
