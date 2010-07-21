Join our fan page
Heat Map - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 36263
The purpose of this indicator is to highlight the price zones that had the most activity : the hotest zones.
The indicator shows a gradiant of zones colored in red.
It goes from bright Red 'coldest' to Dark Red 'hottest'. THE DARKER THE HOTTER
** ** ** * ** * *** SETTINGS ** ** **** ** * **
HMPeriod : the number of bars included in the count
Scale : the size of each zone.
NbZone : the number of zones (rectangles) to create.
If all you get is a blue rectangle then check the availibility of history data for the period you've set, or just change the period.
Update :
- Major bug fixed. If you downloaded this indicator before July 24 2010 then please redownload it.
- Now it should work with all timeframes
- Initialization fixed.
