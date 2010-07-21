The purpose of this indicator is to highlight the price zones that had the most activity : the hotest zones.

The indicator shows a gradiant of zones colored in red.

It goes from bright Red 'coldest' to Dark Red 'hottest'. THE DARKER THE HOTTER

** ** ** * ** * *** SETTINGS ** ** **** ** * **

HMPeriod : the number of bars included in the count

Scale : the size of each zone.

NbZone : the number of zones (rectangles) to create.

If all you get is a blue rectangle then check the availibility of history data for the period you've set, or just change the period.

Update :