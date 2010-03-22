The script make TakeProfit and StopLoss on price, where total profit for all of the opened positions will have non-negative.

In conjunction with Miranda IM, you can use this library to control your Mirand IM client. E.g. Send and receive messages, set the status, read the contact list, etc..

This indicator displays on the current (lower) timeframe the overall trend on a higher timeframe. It also displays & alerts RSI overbought oversold conditions.