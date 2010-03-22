CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Multicurrency Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Vladimir Khlystov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
25415
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
Description:

The Indicator analyses 4 currency pairs, compares them and prints the current divergence on the chart. The divirgence is presented in points of the current pair.

Image:



Sell upper, buy lower.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9564

