Period_converter_auto - script for MetaTrader 4

schnappi
Basis of the script is the period_converter by Metaquotes. Most of the work has been done by them, so thank these guys.

Automatically converts M1-data to M5/M15/M30/H1/H4/D1 in a single run, then it stops. No more guessing whether the script is finished or not.

Usage:

1. Delete all *hst.files
2. Import your M1-data via History Center
3. open the M1 chart offline
4. attach the script
5. lean back and see "the magic" happen, then go develop great trading systems and keep in mind, that you get all this for free because there are people willing to share



