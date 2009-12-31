Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Channel ZZ - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 45392
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
A brand-new version of the old indicator
Now it has more speed and functionality.
Merry Christmas and happy New Year!
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9428
NettoTrading
The script allows to use MetaTrader4 as netting platform. It has some advantages compared with MetaTrader5.Осцилятор на упрощённом алгоритме перцептрона
Две версии индикатора на упрощённом алгоритме перцептрона
Vortex Indicator
This indicator appears in the January 2010 issue of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities.Vortex Oscillator
An oscillator version of the Vortex Indicator