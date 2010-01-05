CodeBaseSections
Vortex Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

This version of the Vortex Indicator plots the difference between the VI+ and VI- lines as a histogram that oscillates around the zero line.

Thanks to Michael Moses for the suggestion.

Осциллятор Vortex

Vortex Indicator Vortex Indicator

This indicator appears in the January 2010 issue of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities.

Channel ZZ Channel ZZ

A brand-new version of Channel ZZ indicator

Vortex Indicator System Vortex Indicator System

A trading system based on the Trading Idea presented in the article "The Vortex Indicator" published in the January 2010 issue of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities.

Vortex Oscillator System Vortex Oscillator System

A trading system based on the Vortex Oscillator.