NettoTrading - script for MetaTrader 4

The script allows to use MetaTrader4 as netting platform. It has some advantages compared with MetaTrader5.

It shows the calculated total net positions, Balance and Equity.

Bear in mind that the Equity and Balance values in MetaTrader4 are differ from the netting values.

The script has two modes:

1. AntiSwap = FALSE


Example of Script execution (AntiSwap = FALSE)


In this mode, you will pay Swap for the opposite positions. But you still have an opportunity to work with the several strategies on the specified instrument, including positions, opened manually. At present time MetaTrader5 has not such opportunity.

2. AntiSwap = TRUE


Example of Script execution (AntiSwap = TRUE)


In this mode you will haven't any opposite positions, and the swap additional payment is absent. The weakness of this mode is that you cannot take into account the total net positions splitting, so the several strategies use (including positions, opened manually) is impossible.

The script can be useful for traders, don't like to use the Locks (AntiSwap = TRUE). So, it's nothing like netting in MetaTrader4.

Also it shows (AntiSwap = FALSE), that if the broker uses the Margin and Swaps for the total positions only, then MetaTrader4 is fully netting platform with powerful, simple and useful tools for the virutual positions.

Editor's remark:
Note that it's a mirror translation of the original Russian version.
If you have any questions to the author, suggestions or comments, it's better to post them there.
If you have found this code useful for trading or educational purposes, don't forget to thank author.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9275

