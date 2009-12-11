CodeBaseSections
Indicators

ReverseSymbol - indicator for MetaTrader 4

This indicator is the simplified version of Monitoring-Spread tool.

It allows to use the reversed symbols (1 / X) in a realtime.

Image:


ReverseSymbol example

How to use:

  • Attach indicator to the chart, set "allow DLL use".
  • Open chart of "reversed" symbol in Offline mode (File->Open Offline).

Editor's remark:

Note that it's a mirror translation of the original Russian version.

If you have any questions to the author, suggestions or comments, it's better to post them there.

If you have found this code useful for trading or educational purposes, don't forget to thank author.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9390

