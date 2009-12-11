Watch how to download trading robots for free
ReverseSymbol - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 24735
This indicator is the simplified version of Monitoring-Spread tool.
It allows to use the reversed symbols (1 / X) in a realtime.
ReverseSymbol example
How to use:
- Attach indicator to the chart, set "allow DLL use".
- Open chart of "reversed" symbol in Offline mode (File->Open Offline).
Editor's remark:
Note that it's a mirror translation of the original Russian version.
If you have any questions to the author, suggestions or comments, it's better to post them there.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9390
