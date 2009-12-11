This indicator is the simplified version of Monitoring-Spread tool.

It allows to use the reversed symbols (1 / X) in a realtime.



Image:





ReverseSymbol example



How to use:

Attach indicator to the chart, set " allow DLL use ".

". Open chart of "reversed" symbol in Offline mode (File->Open Offline).

Editor's remark:

Note that it's a mirror translation of the original Russian version.



If you have any questions to the author, suggestions or comments, it's better to post them there.

