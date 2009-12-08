CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Three Combo Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

jay
Views:
26886
Rating:
(2)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

Three combo uses ema 5 and 10, rsi 21 and adx 14 to give you buy or sell signals.

When the three indicators give the same signal then the histogram will turn green for buy, or red for sell.

Yellow means that the three indicators have not agreed on a position yet.

The values of the the rsi, adx and ema can be changed to whatever you feel comfortable with. The height of the histogram is tied to the main adx line.

Input parameters

Color settings

Auto-Fibonacci Auto-Fibonacci

Create a Fibonacci retracement object automatically on your graph.

Jays Candle Display Jays Candle Display

Jays candle display is a multi candle displaying indicator. It displays the swing and body of candles on different timeframes from one minute up to one day.

Trader Script 1 Trader Script 1

It's easy to use, just input your lotsize, stoploss and take profit values (in points) and trade.

ReverseSymbol ReverseSymbol

It allows to work with reversed symbols (for example USDGBP)