CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

Trader Script 1 - script for MetaTrader 4

jay
Views:
18980
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Easy to use, just input your stoploss and take profit (in digits) and your lotsize. Both buy and sell are set to false. To enable either, set it to true.

The script will not work if both are set to true or if both are set to false. After the script is lainched, you will be alerted if there is an error, or if the transaction is successful.

This script will be particularly helpful if you are like me, and don't like subtracting decimals to find your stoploss or take profit, but you know exactly how many points you want to set for your sl and tp.


Note:

  • You have to attach the script to the particular chart you want to open a position for.

ENJOY!!

P.S. Im trying to add to version 2, an option to calculate the proper lotsize based on the percentage of the account and stoploss. Eg, if the risk is 2% and the stoploss is 50, how do we calculate it such that 50 pips will only be equal to 2%. I dont know the formular for that.

Any help?

Three Combo Indicator Three Combo Indicator

It combines two ema's, rsi and adx to give you buy or sell signals.

Auto-Fibonacci Auto-Fibonacci

Create a Fibonacci retracement object automatically on your graph.

ReverseSymbol ReverseSymbol

It allows to work with reversed symbols (for example USDGBP)

JS.Levels JS.Levels

It shows support and resistance levels