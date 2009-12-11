Join our fan page
JS.Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Description:
It uses monthly High/Low values.
To draw all levels, it is necessary to download the history.
In the second version the High and Low values are plotted with different colors. V2 also allows to use High/Low values for the defined number of months (N).
Version 1.
Version 2.
Editor's remark:
Note that it's a mirror translation of the original Russian version.
If you have any questions to the author, suggestions or comments, it's better to post them there.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9389
