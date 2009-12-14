CodeBaseSections
Indicators

BackToFuture - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Денис Орлов
Views:
26758
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
Hello!

The indicator Back In the Future draws forthcoming bars in a tester, in advance...

The description:

It works only in a tester, in a mode of visualisation and on timeframe not less 5M.

Draws the specified range of the future bars in advance.

I will remind that schedule shift to the right is regulated by a triangle in upper edge of the chart of the price - Chart shift.

Sense of use: training and researches.

For example, for testing of various kinds of a trawl together with my adviser the Trading Simulator 2, the analysis of "prophetical" qualities of various methods and indicators.

Image:


The Future parameter is a number of bars to show, and the GoldColor parameter draws the future bar with gold color (for the color schemes with black background).

Well, it is a pity that so it is impossible in real!..

However... I still will think over it!

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9395

