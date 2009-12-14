Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
BackToFuture - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 26758
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Hello!
The indicator Back In the Future draws forthcoming bars in a tester, in advance...
The description:
It works only in a tester, in a mode of visualisation and on timeframe not less 5M.
Draws the specified range of the future bars in advance.
I will remind that schedule shift to the right is regulated by a triangle in upper edge of the chart of the price - Chart shift.
Sense of use: training and researches.
For example, for testing of various kinds of a trawl together with my adviser the Trading Simulator 2, the analysis of "prophetical" qualities of various methods and indicators.
Image:
The Future parameter is a number of bars to show, and the GoldColor parameter draws the future bar with gold color (for the color schemes with black background).
Well, it is a pity that so it is impossible in real!..
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9395
a stochastic_oscillator based indicator.JS.Levels
It shows support and resistance levels
This indicator calculates and displays the Dollar Index and 2 definable moving averages. Edited 18 September 2015 - updated link to official description and calculation from ICE Futures U.S.Renko Charts
The Renko chart has been created by the Japanese Traders. The main feature of the Renko Charts is that it doesn't use the time and volume.