Auto-Fibonacci - indicator for MetaTrader 4

AutoFibo.mq4 (2.78 KB)
Description:

This indicator will create a Fibonacci Retracement Object on your chart, and auto-update its values.

You can indicate if you prefer to use the classic High/Low values, or the less classic Open/Close ones (price_type: 0 = High/Low, 1 = Open/Close).

You can also define how many bars to look back maximum (Band_period).



Indicator settings (Band_period, price_type)

Color settings



Auto-Fibonacci - AUDUSD H1, Period=72


