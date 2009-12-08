Description:

This indicator will create a Fibonacci Retracement Object on your chart, and auto-update its values.

You can indicate if you prefer to use the classic High/Low values, or the less classic Open/Close ones (price_type: 0 = High/Low, 1 = Open/Close).

You can also define how many bars to look back maximum (Band_period).









Indicator settings (Band_period, price_type)



Color settings





Auto-Fibonacci - AUDUSD H1, Period=72