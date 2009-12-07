CodeBaseSections
Scripts

Break-even price level (without loss level) - script for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman | English Русский Español Deutsch Português
20535
(13)
The script shows the price value, where total profit for all of the opened positions will have positive values (without loss level, or break-even price level).

If you close all of the opened positions at this price, the total profit will be non-negative.



This method is used in the expert, you can see trade results here

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9375

