Break-even price level (without loss level) - script for MetaTrader 4
20535
The script shows the price value, where total profit for all of the opened positions will have positive values (without loss level, or break-even price level).
If you close all of the opened positions at this price, the total profit will be non-negative.
This method is used in the expert, you can see trade results here
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9375
