BIG DOG Trade strategy - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 21692
-
Published by:
Description:
The idea is based on breakthrough strategy.
Trade rules :
- Find the maximal/minimal price values in the period from 14 to 16 hours (terminal time) and set pending orders for buy/sell at the maximal/minimal value.
- We set orders only if the distance between the maximum and minimum is not more than 50 points
- Take Profit is 30 points. Trailing Stop is 15 points.
- Stop Loss defined at the price level of the opposite deal. Unused orders are removed at the end of the day.
Recommendations:
- See FORTRADER.RU maganize (№ 52) for the details.
Editor's remark:
Note that it's a mirror translation of the original Russian version.
If you have any questions, suggestions or comments, it's better to post them there.
If you have found this code useful for trading or educational purposes, don't forget to thank author.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9259
