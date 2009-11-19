Published by:

The idea is based on breakthrough strategy.

Trade rules :

Find the maximal/minimal price values in the period from 14 to 16 hours (terminal time) and set pending orders for buy /sell at the maximal/minimal value .

. We set orders only if the distance between the maximum and minimum is not more than 50 points

Take Profit is 30 points. Trailing Stop is 15 points.

Stop Loss defined at the price level of the opposite deal. Unused orders are removed at the end of the day.

Recommendations:

