Indicators

Open Interest Online © Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Rustamzhan Salidzhanov
33190
(10)
Description:

I present to you a new version of the Open Interest Online © Indicator.

Now it has become more intuitive with a new design.

The main features are:

- Automatic determination of background and color scheme;

- There is an opportunity to show levels and their values which are closest to the price, it also can show all of 15 strikes.

- Now it is possible to change level brightness and show only levels background.

- Numerical values of the Open Interest by Call\Put is optional,

- Historical levels are optional.

When Open Interest Put values becomes greater than Open Interest Call values the indicator color is red (color of short position), if Call becomes greater than Put, it's blue (color of long position).

The color deep and brightness corresponds to the quantitative ratio of the Open Interest to its maximum level for this date, so now the level strength is more visual.

The numerical values of the levels corresponds to Call/Put ratios.

Editor's remark:

Note that it's an English translation of the original Russian version.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9334

