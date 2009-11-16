Join our fan page
55 MA med FIN - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 32543
-
This advisor uses an only one МА(55) PRICE_MEDIAN !!!
I have decided to check an idea, it still raw, and it may not work.
But it can be used as "template" for beginners, just rewrite your strategy after void Check () function.
It is possible to test it in a fast mode, because it uses a SMA (55) shift. It trades from 8:00 till 20:00 on GBP JPY M5
Recommendations:
- Advisor has a trailing stop, but it doesn't used;
- Copy TrailingAll.mq4 to Libraries, а 55 MA med FIN.mq4 to experts;
- Restart terminal.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9326
