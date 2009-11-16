This advisor uses an only one МА(55) PRICE_MEDIAN !!!

I have decided to check an idea, it still raw, and it may not work.



But it can be used as "template" for beginners, just rewrite your strategy after void Check () function.



It is possible to test it in a fast mode, because it uses a SMA (55) shift. It trades from 8:00 till 20:00 on GBP JPY M5

Recommendations:

Advisor has a trailing stop, but it doesn't used;



Copy TrailingAll.mq4 to Libraries, а 55 MA med FIN.mq4 to experts;



Restart terminal.









