First Version



An additional Indicator. It shows closed deals on the chart and current account statistics.



It shows current account statistics and green labels for long positions, red for short positions and grey for close points.

Also it draws a lines for deals from open to close with color depending on the position result (green for profitable trades and red for losses)

I am using it to prepare trade reports. It is very useful for analysis, because it shows the trade results in a very useful form.



The code has comments.



After its delete from the chart it deletes all of the objects which has been created by indicator.



An indicator has several parameters:

DealMarkers = True; // Show deals

DepoStats = True; // Show statistics



clAccName = Silver; // Account name color

clInfData = Gray; // Account Information color



FontSize = 8; // Font size

LeadingSpase = 9; // Spaces for alignment



clLineProfit = Lime; // Color for profitable deals



clLineLoss = Red; // Color for deals with losses



clMarkerBuy = Lime; // Color for buy label

clMarkerSell = Red; // Color for sell label

clMarkerClose = Silver; // Color for close label

PS. The author thanks KimIV and xrust





Editor's remark:



Note that it's a mirror translation of the original Russian version.

If you have any questions to the author, suggestions or comments, it's better to post them there.

If you have found this code useful for trading or educational purposes, don't forget to thank author.

=============================================================================================================================================

Version #4

Fixed "zero divide" error

Added Magic filter

Added labels for non-closed positions

TP&SL levels

Lang switcher



All parameters:

Lang_Eng = True; // Englesh or not (Russian)



DealMarkers = True; // Show deals

DepoStats = True; // Show statistics

ShowLive = True; // Show price markers for non closed deals

MagicFilter = ""; // comma separated (without space) MagicNumbers to show deals with only selected Magics

clAccName = Silver; // Account name color

clInfData = Gray; // Account Information color



FontSize = 8; // Font size

DigitsLength = 9; // Length of digits (for alignment)

PercentLength = 5; // // Length of Percent (for alignment)

clLineProfit = Lime; // Color for profitable deals



clLineLoss = Red; // Color for deals with losses



clMarkerBuy = Lime; // Color for buy label

clMarkerSell = Red; // Color for sell label

clMarkerClose = Silver; // Color for close label

Here "ShowLive = True". Can see TP&SL levels.

One order closed by TP.



