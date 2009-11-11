CodeBaseSections
Informer - indicator for MetaTrader 4

informer_v4.mq4
First Version

An additional Indicator. It shows closed deals on the chart and current account statistics.

It shows current account statistics and green labels for long positions, red for short positions and grey for close points.

Also it draws a lines for deals from open to close with color depending on the position result (green for profitable trades and red for losses)

I am using it to prepare trade reports. It is very useful for analysis, because it shows the trade results in a very useful form.

The code has comments.

After its delete from the chart it deletes all of the objects which has been created by indicator.

An indicator has several parameters:

  • DealMarkers = True; // Show deals
  • DepoStats = True; // Show statistics
  • clAccName = Silver; // Account name color
  • clInfData = Gray; // Account Information color
  • FontSize = 8; // Font size
  • LeadingSpase = 9; // Spaces for alignment
  • clLineProfit = Lime; // Color for profitable deals
  • clLineLoss = Red; // Color for deals with losses
  • clMarkerBuy = Lime; // Color for buy label
  • clMarkerSell = Red; // Color for sell label
  • clMarkerClose = Silver; // Color for close label

PS. The author thanks KimIV and xrust



=============================================================================================================================================

Version #4

  • Fixed "zero divide" error
  • Added Magic filter
  • Added labels for non-closed positions
  • TP&SL levels
  • Lang switcher

All parameters:

  • Lang_Eng = True; // Englesh or not (Russian)
  • DealMarkers = True; // Show deals
  • DepoStats = True; // Show statistics
  • ShowLive = True; // Show price markers for non closed deals
  • MagicFilter = ""; // comma separated (without space) MagicNumbers to show deals with only selected Magics
  • clAccName = Silver; // Account name color
  • clInfData = Gray; // Account Information color
  • FontSize = 8; // Font size
  • DigitsLength = 9; // Length of digits (for alignment)
  • PercentLength = 5; // // Length of Percent (for alignment)
  • clLineProfit = Lime; // Color for profitable deals
  • clLineLoss = Red; // Color for deals with losses
  • clMarkerBuy = Lime; // Color for buy label
  • clMarkerSell = Red; // Color for sell label
  • clMarkerClose = Silver; // Color for close label

Here "ShowLive = True". Can see TP&SL levels.

One order closed by TP.

Recomendations:

  • in Account History use All History
  • if use "ShowLive = True" turn off trade levels (Tools > Option > Charts > [ ] Show trade levels)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9322

