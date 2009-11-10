CodeBaseSections
Friday_line Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mykola Demko | English Русский Español Deutsch Português
Views:
27108
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
friday_line.mq4 (3.44 KB) view
How to download code from MetaEditor
Author:

Urain

Indicator shows vertical lines at last week bar.


Parameters:

Counted_Bars - number of bars in the calculation, 0 means all bars.

type_line - line type.

Color - line color.

Indicator runs once, to run again make reinitialization.

It deletes only its own lines, the lines are names using the bar dates.



Fig 1. Friday_Line Indicator shows weeks separated by vertical lines, EURUSD, H4

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9303

