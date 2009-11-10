Join our fan page
Friday_line Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 27108
Author:
Urain
Indicator shows vertical lines at last week bar.
Parameters:
Counted_Bars - number of bars in the calculation, 0 means all bars.
type_line - line type.
Color - line color.
Indicator runs once, to run again make reinitialization.
It deletes only its own lines, the lines are names using the bar dates.
Fig 1. Friday_Line Indicator shows weeks separated by vertical lines, EURUSD, H4
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9303
