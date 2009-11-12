Join our fan page
Best MACD final - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 88569
Classical MACD lines with filled OSMA on the chart.
Slow MA is calculated using ЕМА.
Histogram can be scaled by changing parameter OsmaX.
Draw buffer ordering has changed, so MACD line draws above.
OSMA indicator has added to chart.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9318
