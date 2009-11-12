CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Best MACD final - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Classical MACD lines with filled OSMA on the chart.

Slow MA is calculated using ЕМА.

Histogram can be scaled by changing parameter OsmaX.

Draw buffer ordering has changed, so MACD line draws above.

OSMA indicator has added to chart.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9318

