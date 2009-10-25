Join our fan page
Extended Awesome Oscillator (AO) with alerts - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 67837
Author:
I'm not the author of this script. This indicator is the improvement of the Awesome_Signal - Extended Awesome indicator. After my request the alert system development is made by the FxService.eu. Great thanks to the developer.
This is probably the most advanced Awesome Oscillator (AO) availale with this features:
1. Signal line
2. Signal line shift
3. Zero line crossover alert (both sound and message box)
4. Signal line alert (both sound and message box)
