Indicators

TimeLines - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Денис Орлов | English Русский Español Deutsch Português
Views:
52945
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
TimeLines.mq4 (6.73 KB) view
TimeLines.zip (7.9 KB)
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Automatic marking of the chart by the time and the timer.

period of the marking is from 5 to 43200:

5 5M
15 15M
30 30M
60 1H
240 4H
1440 1D
10080 1W
43200 1MN

period there should be more than TF of the chart.

At a variable period smaller than TF of the chart and/or less than 5 - the indicator will not work.

The Alert works at achievement of a new line if variable TimeAlert is True.


TimeLines 1H

Some indicators can be used for more difficult marking.


TimeLines 15M and 1H


TimeLines 15M, 1H, 4H


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9278

