Automatic marking of the chart by the time and the timer.

period of the marking is from 5 to 43200:

5 5M 15 15M 30 30M 60 1H 240 4H 1440 1D 10080 1W 43200 1MN

period there should be more than TF of the chart. At a variable period smaller than TF of the chart and/or less than 5 - the indicator will not work.

The Alert works at achievement of a new line if variable TimeAlert is True.





TimeLines 1H

Some indicators can be used for more difficult marking.





TimeLines 15M and 1H





TimeLines 15M, 1H, 4H