Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
TimeLines - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 52945
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Automatic marking of the chart by the time and the timer.
period of the marking is from 5 to 43200:
|5
|5M
|15
|15M
|30
|30M
|60
|1H
|240
|4H
|1440
|1D
|10080
|1W
|43200
|1MN
period there should be more than TF of the chart.
At a variable period smaller than TF of the chart and/or less than 5 - the indicator will not work.
The Alert works at achievement of a new line if variable TimeAlert is True.
TimeLines 1H
Some indicators can be used for more difficult marking.
TimeLines 15M and 1H
TimeLines 15M, 1H, 4H
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9278
Индикатор Аппроксимации Синусоидальных волн.The adviser on the indicator ZigZag.
The adviser on the indicator ZigZag.
MA-like indicator based on Hodrick Prescott FilterExtended Awesome Oscillator (AO) with alerts
Probably the best Awesome Oscillator (AO) available with zero line crossover and signal line alerts.