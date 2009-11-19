Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Murrey Levels. Murrey_Math_Line indicator v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 18143
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Authors:
Vladislav Goshkov, Alex.Piech.FinGeR, Alexei Kharchenko
The Murrey Levels are constructed depending on the price range of the current timeframe.
The indicator has an opportunity to show levels from the selected extremum to the current price.
Select blue arrow and drag it to the necessary bar.
Also it can show time zones...
Image:
Editor's remark:
Note that it's a mirror translation of the original Russian version.
If you have any questions to the author, suggestions or comments, it's better to post them there.
If you have found this code useful for trading or educational purposes, don't forget to thank author.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9285
The trading strategy presented here is based on breakthrough strategy using FOREX time sessions characteristics.Pausing execution of EA until certain time has passed
This code will get the current time , wait until a certain amount of Seconds has passed and then continue processing.
Creates a synthetic Hedge for any open position that you select. Use it only if are you completely understand synthetic derivatives or triangular arbitrage.wajdyss_Account_Information_Indicator_V1
This indicator for show most information about your account like : number , name , company , leverage , etc .