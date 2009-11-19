Authors:

Vladislav Goshkov, Alex.Piech.FinGeR, Alexei Kharchenko

The Murrey Levels are constructed depending on the price range of the current timeframe.



The indicator has an opportunity to show levels from the selected extremum to the current price.

Select blue arrow and drag it to the necessary bar.

Also it can show time zones...

Image:







