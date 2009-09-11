Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TimeZone Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 72802
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author:
Arif E. Nugroho arif_endro@vectra.web.id
This indicator will show six line consisting of different time from all most active forex market in the world, timezone start from Home, New York, London, Tokyo, Sidney and finished with displaying time from server/broker.
TimeZone Indicator
Above is the preview of this indicator, the location for display can be configured in the indicator options which currently the default value is in top left corner.
GG-TimeFramer
This indicator shows the last candle of all timeframes (M1,M5 ... D1) together with the actual price.Working inside the channel
The indicator with market entry signals and stop lines
WPRSI_signal
Signals beginning buy (sales). Intersection indicators WPR and RSI.ComFracti
Fractals + owersold/overbouth levels . Optymizable:)