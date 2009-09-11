CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

GG-TimeFramer - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Gordon Gekko
Views:
42104
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
GG-TimeFramer.mq4 (13.16 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator shows the last candle (High-Low) of all timeframes (M1,M5 ... D1) together with the actual price.

Colors show whether the bar is bullish or bearish or neutral (Doji).

High and low levels are displayable for each timeframe.

Maybe useful for scalping and breakout systems.

Color setting is variable.

Please, give a little feedback if you find it useful. Thanks!


GG-TimeFramer





Working inside the channel Working inside the channel

The indicator with market entry signals and stop lines

iVeryCoolSpectrometr iVeryCoolSpectrometr

Цветной анализатор спектра

TimeZone Indicator TimeZone Indicator

Indicator to display timezone for all active forex markets.

WPRSI_signal WPRSI_signal

Signals beginning buy (sales). Intersection indicators WPR and RSI.