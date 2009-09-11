This indicator shows the last candle (High-Low) of all timeframes (M1,M5 ... D1) together with the actual price.



Colors show whether the bar is bullish or bearish or neutral (Doji).

High and low levels are displayable for each timeframe.

Maybe useful for scalping and breakout systems.

Color setting is variable.

Please, give a little feedback if you find it useful. Thanks!



GG-TimeFramer















