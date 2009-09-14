CodeBaseSections
DeleteByName - script for MetaTrader 4

The description:

Clears the

chart of all objects with the name beginning on the specified prefix:

extern string PreName = "print a prefix";

Using:

For example, for fast removal numerous

lines of trend it is necessary to specify "Trendline" (or "Trend") in property PreName.

Standard names of these and other objects can be learned in property of these objects.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9146

