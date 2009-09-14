Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DeleteByName - script for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 7112
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The description:
Clears thechart of all objects with the name beginning on the specified prefix:
extern string PreName = "print a prefix";
Using:
For example, for fast removal numerouslines of trend it is necessary to specify "Trendline" (or "Trend") in property PreName.
Standard names of these and other objects can be learned in property of these objects.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9146
ComFracti
Fractals + owersold/overbouth levels . Optymizable:)WPRSI_signal
Signals beginning buy (sales). Intersection indicators WPR and RSI.
ytg_DveMashki_ind
ytg_DveMashki_indytg_Day_candle
The indicator shows the ranges of price movement during different trade sessions.