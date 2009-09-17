CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ytg_Day_candle - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
19558
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator shows the ranges of price movement during different trade sessions.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9214

ytg_DveMashki_ind ytg_DveMashki_ind

ytg_DveMashki_ind

DeleteByName DeleteByName

Clears the chart of all objects with the name beginning on the specified prefix

ChartPlusChart ChartPlusChart

The program allows you to compare quotes of any two MetaTrader brokerage firms.

Fine Fractals Fine Fractals

The supersensitive indicator of fractals.