WPRSI_signal - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 25574
Published:
Updated:
He places the arrow in the WPR> -20 and RSI> 50 (WPR <-80 and RSI <50).
WPRSIperiod - period for WPR and RSI.
filterUP and filterDN - check the depth of intersection WPR> -20 (filterUP) and the intersection WPR <-80 (filterDN)
