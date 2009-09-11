CodeBaseSections
WPRSI_signal - indicator for MetaTrader 4

He places the arrow in the WPR> -20 and RSI> 50 (WPR <-80 and RSI <50).

WPRSIperiod - period for WPR and RSI.

filterUP and filterDN - check the depth of intersection WPR> -20 (filterUP) and the intersection WPR <-80 (filterDN)
