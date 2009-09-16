Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ytg_DveMashki_ind - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 26224
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9211
DeleteByName
Clears the chart of all objects with the name beginning on the specified prefixComFracti
Fractals + owersold/overbouth levels . Optymizable:)
ytg_Day_candle
The indicator shows the ranges of price movement during different trade sessions.ChartPlusChart
The program allows you to compare quotes of any two MetaTrader brokerage firms.