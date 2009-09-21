Join our fan page
Fine Fractals - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 46306
The indicator will show the important bends of the price, peaks and bottoms where will not work standardindicator.
Function of shift on flatfor more exact instruction of time of an extremum is added .
Both functions Sensitivity and Shift are accessible in properties:
extern bool Fine=True; extern bool FlatShift=True;
And also
extern bool NewFAlert=False;
For inclusion of signal Alert at occurrence of a new fractal.
On a picture are shown for comparison usual (grey) and Fine Fractals.
Example of using:
As is known, fractals are often used for construction of lines of channels that allows to predict not bad sometimes a course of the price, to be exact levels of support and resistance, a point of abounce and breakdown and т.д... And other ...
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9136
