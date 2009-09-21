Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
This indicator throws Buy/Sell signals upon breaking levels - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 31859
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author:
Joe Chalhoub
This custom indicator waits the price to reach specific zones and the custom indicator takes decisions for buying or selling.
JoeChalhoub_BreakingZone
Fine Fractals
The supersensitive indicator of fractals.ChartPlusChart
The program allows you to compare quotes of any two MetaTrader brokerage firms.
Dollar Index USDX
Dollar Index - user can change parameters. Default same as USDX contract. Opens as a custom indicator in MT4.ComFracti_v2 , Comfracti_final
Update 2009.10.25