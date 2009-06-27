Watch how to download trading robots for free
A Tool: Horizontal Grid Plotter - script for MetaTrader 4
A Tool: Horizontal Grid Plotter
Instructions
1. A Tool: Horizontal Grid Plotter is MQL4 program set for equidistant horizontal price lines plotting.
2. Program files:
1.1. "AIS7HGP.MQ4" is horizontal grid plotter file;
1.2. "AIS7HGR.MQ4" is horizontal grid remover file.
3. Copy program files in "../experts/scripts" folder.
4. Run MetaEditor and compile program files.
5. Run "AIS7HGP" to plot horizontal grid lines.
6. Run "AIS7HGR" to delete horizontal grid lines.
7. Input parameters:
7.1. "aed.HGMax" defines maximal price level of the grid in quote units;
7.2. "aed.HGStep" defines distance between horizontal price lines in quote units;
7.3. "aed.HGMin" defines minimal price level of the grid in quote units;
7.4. "aei.HGColor" defines color of the grid;
7.5. "aei.HGStyle" defines style of the grid according to following code table:
7.5.1. "0" is solid line code,
7.5.2. "1" is dash line code,
7.5.3. "2" is dot line code,
7.5.4. "3" is dash-and-dot line code,
7.5.5. "4" is dash-and-double-dot line code;
7.6. "aei.HGBackground" defines background or foreground plotting:
7.6.1. "0" is foreground plotting code,
7.6.2. "1" is background plotting code.
