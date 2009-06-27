A Tool: Horizontal Grid Plotter

7. Input parameters: 7.1. "aed.HGMax" defines maximal price level of the grid in quote units; 7.2. "aed.HGStep" defines distance between horizontal price lines in quote units; 7.3. "aed.HGMin" defines minimal price level of the grid in quote units; 7.4. "aei.HGColor" defines color of the grid; 7.5. "aei.HGStyle" defines style of the grid according to following code table: 7.5.1. "0" is solid line code, 7.5.2. "1" is dash line code, 7.5.3. "2" is dot line code, 7.5.4. "3" is dash-and-dot line code, 7.5.5. "4" is dash-and-double-dot line code; 7.6. "aei.HGBackground" defines background or foreground plotting: 7.6.1. "0" is foreground plotting code, 7.6.2. "1" is background plotting code.