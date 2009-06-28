A Tool: Vertical Grid Plotter

7. Input parameters: 7.1. "aei.VGLeft" defines left bound of the grid in 'yyyy.mm.dd hh:mm' format; 7.2. "aei.VGStep" defines distance between vertical time lines in minutes; 7.3. "aei.VGRight" defines right bound of the grid in 'yyyy.mm.dd hh:mm' format; 7.4. "aei.VGColor" defines color of the grid; 7.5. "aei.VGStyle" defines style of the grid according to following code table: 7.5.1. "0" is solid line code, 7.5.2. "1" is dash line code, 7.5.3. "2" is dot line code, 7.5.4. "3" is dash-and-dot line code, 7.5.5. "4" is dash-and-double-dot line code; 7.6. "aei.VGBackground" defines background or foreground plotting: 7.6.1. "0" is foreground plotting code, 7.6.2. "1" is background plotting code.