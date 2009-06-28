Watch how to download trading robots for free
A Tool: Vertical Grid Plotter - script for MetaTrader 4
A Tool: Vertical Grid Plotter
Modification: 70301
Release Date: 2009.06.26
Copyright (C) 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp.
https://www.metaquotes.net
Copyright (C) 2009, Airat Safin
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ais
Free Open Source Software
Instructions
1. A Tool: Vertical Grid Plotter is MQL4 program set for equidistant vertical time lines plotting.
2. Program files:
1.1. "AIS7VGP.MQ4" is vertical grid plotter file;
1.2. "AIS7VGR.MQ4" is vertical grid remover file.
3. Copy program files in "../experts/scripts" folder.
4. Run MetaEditor and compile program files.
5. Run "AIS7VGP" to plot vertical grid lines.
6. Run "AIS7VGR" to delete vertical grid lines.
7. Input parameters:
7.1. "aei.VGLeft" defines left bound of the grid in 'yyyy.mm.dd hh:mm' format;
7.2. "aei.VGStep" defines distance between vertical time lines in minutes;
7.3. "aei.VGRight" defines right bound of the grid in 'yyyy.mm.dd hh:mm' format;
7.4. "aei.VGColor" defines color of the grid;
7.5. "aei.VGStyle" defines style of the grid according to following code table:
7.5.1. "0" is solid line code,
7.5.2. "1" is dash line code,
7.5.3. "2" is dot line code,
7.5.4. "3" is dash-and-dot line code,
7.5.5. "4" is dash-and-double-dot line code;
7.6. "aei.VGBackground" defines background or foreground plotting:
7.6.1. "0" is foreground plotting code,
7.6.2. "1" is background plotting code.
