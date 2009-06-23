CodeBaseSections
Libraries

Font_Name - library for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman
6138
(7)
ytg_1.mq4 (3.22 KB) view
The function changes the name of a font. An example of realization in the indicator.




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8989

