Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
GetColorTF - library for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 6498
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8990
Font_Name
The function changes the name of a font. An example of realization in the indicator.The VSA Text
The indicator is base on "volume spared analysis".
wajdyss_Ichimoku_Indicator_V1
This indicator for draw an Arrows for buy & sell, it's Depends on Kijun Line in Ichimoku IndicatorNirvamanImax
this have EA have Stoploss