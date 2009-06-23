CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Libraries

GetColorTF - library for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
6498
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
ytg_2.mq4 (2.87 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The function changes colour of object. An example of realization in the indicator.




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8990

Font_Name Font_Name

The function changes the name of a font. An example of realization in the indicator.

The VSA Text The VSA Text

The indicator is base on "volume spared analysis".

wajdyss_Ichimoku_Indicator_V1 wajdyss_Ichimoku_Indicator_V1

This indicator for draw an Arrows for buy & sell, it's Depends on Kijun Line in Ichimoku Indicator

NirvamanImax NirvamanImax

this have EA have Stoploss