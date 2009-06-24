Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
wajdyss_Ichimoku_Indicator_V1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 29670
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator for draw an Arrows for buy & sell, it's Depends on Kijun Line in Ichimoku Indicator
http://forum.m-e-c.biz/t30739.html
GetColorTF
The function changes colour of object. An example of realization in the indicator.Font_Name
The function changes the name of a font. An example of realization in the indicator.
NirvamanImax
this have EA have StoplossBollinger Bands ® rev. by Jurik
Traditional Bollinger Bands ®, revisited with algorithm based on Jurik method.