CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Elli - expert for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
13546
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
Elli.mq4 (15.89 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The adviser on indicators: Ichimoku, ADX.



Symbol GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
Period 1 Hour (H1) 2009.05.01 00:00 - 2009.06.01 00:00 (2009.05.01 - 2009.06.01)
Model Control points (a very crude method, the results must not be considered)
Bars in test 1500 Ticks modeled 13579 Modeling quality n/a
Mismatched chart errors 13




Initial deposit 50000.00



Total net profit 18562.05 Gross profit 27735.39 Gross loss -9173.34
Profit factor 3.02 Expected payoff 1546.84

Absolute drawdown 528.97 Maximum drawdown 7153.84 (10.50%) Relative drawdown 10.50% (7153.84)

Total trades 12 Short positions (won %) 0 (0.00%) Long positions (won %) 12 (58.33%)

Profit trades (% of total) 7 (58.33%) Loss trades (% of total) 5 (41.67%)
Largest profit trade 4623.00 loss trade -1918.70
Average profit trade 3962.20 loss trade -1834.67
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 2 (8772.53) consecutive losses (loss in money) 3 (-5589.82)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 8772.53 (2) consecutive loss (count of losses) -5589.82 (3)
Average consecutive wins 2 consecutive losses 2

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8959

ytg_Change_Price_Percent ytg_Change_Price_Percent

Change of the price expressed in percentage.

wajdyss_Stochastic_indicator_v1 wajdyss_Stochastic_indicator_v1

This indicator for draw an Arrows for buy & sell, it's Depends on Stochastic

Harami Harami

Just a configurable Bear & Bull "Harami" pattern finder.

HardLevels HardLevels

Shows important support / resistance levels from different timeframes. Advanced filtering included.