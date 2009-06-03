Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Elli - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 13546
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The adviser on indicators: Ichimoku, ADX.
|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2009.05.01 00:00 - 2009.06.01 00:00 (2009.05.01 - 2009.06.01)
|Model
|Control points (a very crude method, the results must not be considered)
|Bars in test
|1500
|Ticks modeled
|13579
|Modeling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched chart errors
|13
|Initial deposit
|50000.00
|Total net profit
|18562.05
|Gross profit
|27735.39
|Gross loss
|-9173.34
|Profit factor
|3.02
|Expected payoff
|1546.84
|Absolute drawdown
|528.97
|Maximum drawdown
|7153.84 (10.50%)
|Relative drawdown
|10.50% (7153.84)
|Total trades
|12
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|12 (58.33%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|7 (58.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|5 (41.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|4623.00
|loss trade
|-1918.70
|Average
|profit trade
|3962.20
|loss trade
|-1834.67
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|2 (8772.53)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|3 (-5589.82)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|8772.53 (2)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-5589.82 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|2
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8959
ytg_Change_Price_Percent
Change of the price expressed in percentage.wajdyss_Stochastic_indicator_v1
This indicator for draw an Arrows for buy & sell, it's Depends on Stochastic
Harami
Just a configurable Bear & Bull "Harami" pattern finder.HardLevels
Shows important support / resistance levels from different timeframes. Advanced filtering included.