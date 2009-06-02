Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
wajdyss_Stochastic_indicator_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 25225
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator for draw an Arrows for buy & sell, it's Depends on Stochastic
http://forum.m-e-c.biz/t23805.html
Trainyourself EA
This is an EA I coded to make trades and experiment with trading in the Strategy Tester. Drag and drop objects in a yellow basket and control your orders.MTF Relative Strength Index
Multi timeframe Relative Strength Index - has additional parameter - TimeFrame. You can use it to set up higher timeframe from which Relative Strength Index will calculate its values.
ytg_Change_Price_Percent
Change of the price expressed in percentage.Elli
The adviser on indicators: Ichimoku, ADX.