TST - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 9841
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Without the display adviser.
Strategy Tester Report
TST
Alpari-Demo (Build 223)
|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2009.04.01 00:00 - 2009.05.18 00:00 (2009.04.01 - 2009.05.18)
|Model
|Control points (a very crude method, the results must not be considered)
|Bars in test
|4135
|Ticks modeled
|114766
|Modeling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched chart errors
|79
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|10318.31
|Gross profit
|108074.00
|Gross loss
|-97755.69
|Profit factor
|1.11
|Expected payoff
|3.30
|Absolute drawdown
|1244.87
|Maximum drawdown
|9609.19 (49.91%)
|Relative drawdown
|49.91% (9609.19)
|Total trades
|3131
|Short positions (won %)
|1578 (60.96%)
|Long positions (won %)
|1553 (77.98%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|2173 (69.40%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|958 (30.60%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|50.00
|loss trade
|-103.39
|Average
|profit trade
|49.73
|loss trade
|-102.04
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|96 (4793.52)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|25 (-2573.02)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|4793.52 (96)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-2573.02 (25)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|6
|consecutive losses
|3
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8936
