Experts

TST - expert for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
9841
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
TST.mq4 (1.95 KB) view
Without the display adviser.


Strategy Tester Report
TST
Alpari-Demo (Build 223)

Symbol GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
Period 15 Minutes (M15) 2009.04.01 00:00 - 2009.05.18 00:00 (2009.04.01 - 2009.05.18)
Model Control points (a very crude method, the results must not be considered)
Bars in test 4135 Ticks modeled 114766 Modeling quality n/a
Mismatched chart errors 79




Initial deposit 10000.00



Total net profit 10318.31 Gross profit 108074.00 Gross loss -97755.69
Profit factor 1.11 Expected payoff 3.30

Absolute drawdown 1244.87 Maximum drawdown 9609.19 (49.91%) Relative drawdown 49.91% (9609.19)

Total trades 3131 Short positions (won %) 1578 (60.96%) Long positions (won %) 1553 (77.98%)

Profit trades (% of total) 2173 (69.40%) Loss trades (% of total) 958 (30.60%)
Largest profit trade 50.00 loss trade -103.39
Average profit trade 49.73 loss trade -102.04
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 96 (4793.52) consecutive losses (loss in money) 25 (-2573.02)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 4793.52 (96) consecutive loss (count of losses) -2573.02 (25)
Average consecutive wins 6 consecutive losses 3



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8936

