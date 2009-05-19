Join our fan page
Doji Reader Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 55663
Version 1
1. Can read doji:
a. may set minimal length of uptail
b. may set minimal length of lowtail
2. Can read gravestone doji:
a. may set minimal length of uptail
b. may set maximal length of lowtail
3. Can read dragonfly doji:
a. may set maximal length of uptail
b. b. may set minimal length of lowtail
4. An alarm can pop up when new candle appeared if desired
Version 2
AnAlert: add true if you want to alerted when new doji appeared
ShowCandleBox: add true if you want to doji candle is appeared in a rectangle
BoxColor: add favorite color to colored rectangle
ShowStar: add true to show star above the candle
StarColor: add favorite color to colored star
StarWidth: add width size to adjust star width
ShowText: add true to show doji's name
FontColor: add favorite color to colored text
FontSize: add size of font
VerticalText: if true, text will show at vertical
MyBrokerHas5Digits: add true if use 5 digis
FindRegularDoji: if set to true, indicator will looking for it
MinLengthOfUpTail: minimal size for length of upper tail
MinLengthOfLoTail: minimal size for length of lower tail
MaxLengthOfBody: maximal size for length of body
FindDragonflyDoji: if set to true, indicator will looking for it
MaxLengthOfUpTail1: maximal size for length of upper tail
MinLengthOfLoTail1: minimal size for length of lower tail
MaxLengthOfBody1: maximal size for length of body
FindGravestoneDoji: if set to true, indicator will looking for it
MinLengthOfUpTail2: minimal size for length of upper tail
MaxLengthOfLoTail2: maximal size for length of lower tail
MaxLengthOfBody2: maximal size for length of body
