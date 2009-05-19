CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Doji Reader Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

xiii | English Русский
Views:
55663
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Version 1

1. Can read doji:
a. may set minimal length of uptail
b. may set minimal length of lowtail

2. Can read gravestone doji:
a. may set minimal length of uptail
b. may set maximal length of lowtail

3. Can read dragonfly doji:
a. may set maximal length of uptail
b. b. may set minimal length of lowtail

4. An alarm can pop up when new candle appeared if desired

Version 2

AnAlert: add true if you want to alerted when new doji appeared
ShowCandleBox: add true if you want to doji candle is appeared in a rectangle
BoxColor: add favorite color to colored rectangle
ShowStar: add true to show star above the candle
StarColor: add favorite color to colored star
StarWidth: add width size to adjust star width
ShowText: add true to show doji's name
FontColor: add favorite color to colored text
FontSize: add size of font
VerticalText: if true, text will show at vertical
MyBrokerHas5Digits: add true if use 5 digis
FindRegularDoji: if set to true, indicator will looking for it
MinLengthOfUpTail: minimal size for length of upper tail
MinLengthOfLoTail: minimal size for length of lower tail
MaxLengthOfBody: maximal size for length of body

FindDragonflyDoji: if set to true, indicator will looking for it
MaxLengthOfUpTail1: maximal size for length of upper tail
MinLengthOfLoTail1: minimal size for length of lower tail
MaxLengthOfBody1: maximal size for length of body

FindGravestoneDoji: if set to true, indicator will looking for it
MinLengthOfUpTail2: minimal size for length of upper tail
MaxLengthOfLoTail2: maximal size for length of lower tail
MaxLengthOfBody2: maximal size for length of body


Best regards,
heartnet
http://mqlprogramming.blogspot.com

MultiHedg_1 MultiHedg_1

The Multi-currency adviser in the time, given by the user, opens a market position, on a choice Buy or Sell. As, it is possible to set closing of positions in the certain time, to choose currencies, to choose percent of the profit and loss for closing all

OpenTime OpenTime

The adviser in the time, given by the user, opens a market position, Buy, Sell or lock. As, it is possible to set closing of positions in the certain time, and Trailing of positions.

Percentage Percentage

This indicator will display current daily, weekly, and monthly percentage change.

TST TST

Without the display adviser.