CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

ytg_Multi_Stoch - expert for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
11780
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The multiple currency adviser on the indicator Stochastic.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8942

TST TST

Without the display adviser.

Percentage Percentage

This indicator will display current daily, weekly, and monthly percentage change.

MTF MACD MTF MACD

Multi timeframe MACD - has additional parameter - TimeFrame. You can use it to set up higher timeframe from which MACD will calculate its values.

MTF Relative Strength Index MTF Relative Strength Index

Multi timeframe Relative Strength Index - has additional parameter - TimeFrame. You can use it to set up higher timeframe from which Relative Strength Index will calculate its values.