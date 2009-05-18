CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

ytg_Parabolic_exp - expert for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
11360
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The adviser on the indicator SAR. Works the postponed warrants.



Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period 4 Hours (H4) 2009.03.02 00:00 - 2009.05.15 00:00 (2009.03.01 - 2009.05.15)
Model Control points (a very crude method, the results must not be considered)
Parameters timeframe=240; step=0.009; maximum=0.2; StopLoss=100; TakeProfit=2000; Lotsi=10; MagicNumber=28081975; Slippage=30; NumberOfTry=5;

Bars in test 1326 Ticks modeled 17385 Modeling quality n/a
Mismatched chart errors 25




Initial deposit 50000.00



Total net profit 44968.00 Gross profit 59968.00 Gross loss -15000.00
Profit factor 4.00 Expected payoff 2498.22

Absolute drawdown 1310.00 Maximum drawdown 9782.00 (12.13%) Relative drawdown 12.13% (9782.00)

Total trades 18 Short positions (won %) 9 (11.11%) Long positions (won %) 9 (22.22%)

Profit trades (% of total) 3 (16.67%) Loss trades (% of total) 15 (83.33%)
Largest profit trade 20000.00 loss trade -1000.00
Average profit trade 19989.33 loss trade -1000.00
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 1 (20000.00) consecutive losses (loss in money) 9 (-9000.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 20000.00 (1) consecutive loss (count of losses) -9000.00 (9)
Average consecutive wins 1 consecutive losses 4

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8926

ytg_SS ytg_SS

It is possible to switch on or to switch off functions Alert, PlaySound, SendMail having moved the mouse the appropriate inscription in the basic window of the diagram.

GG-TrendBar GG-TrendBar

This indicator shows you the trend on every timeframe simultaneously

OpenTime OpenTime

The adviser in the time, given by the user, opens a market position, Buy, Sell or lock. As, it is possible to set closing of positions in the certain time, and Trailing of positions.

MultiHedg_1 MultiHedg_1

The Multi-currency adviser in the time, given by the user, opens a market position, on a choice Buy or Sell. As, it is possible to set closing of positions in the certain time, to choose currencies, to choose percent of the profit and loss for closing all