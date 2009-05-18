Join our fan page
ytg_Parabolic_exp - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 11360
-
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2009.03.02 00:00 - 2009.05.15 00:00 (2009.03.01 - 2009.05.15)
|Model
|Control points (a very crude method, the results must not be considered)
|Parameters
|timeframe=240; step=0.009; maximum=0.2; StopLoss=100; TakeProfit=2000; Lotsi=10; MagicNumber=28081975; Slippage=30; NumberOfTry=5;
|Bars in test
|1326
|Ticks modeled
|17385
|Modeling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched chart errors
|25
|Initial deposit
|50000.00
|Total net profit
|44968.00
|Gross profit
|59968.00
|Gross loss
|-15000.00
|Profit factor
|4.00
|Expected payoff
|2498.22
|Absolute drawdown
|1310.00
|Maximum drawdown
|9782.00 (12.13%)
|Relative drawdown
|12.13% (9782.00)
|Total trades
|18
|Short positions (won %)
|9 (11.11%)
|Long positions (won %)
|9 (22.22%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|3 (16.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|15 (83.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|20000.00
|loss trade
|-1000.00
|Average
|profit trade
|19989.33
|loss trade
|-1000.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|1 (20000.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|9 (-9000.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|20000.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-9000.00 (9)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|4
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8926
It is possible to switch on or to switch off functions Alert, PlaySound, SendMail having moved the mouse the appropriate inscription in the basic window of the diagram.GG-TrendBar
This indicator shows you the trend on every timeframe simultaneously
The adviser in the time, given by the user, opens a market position, Buy, Sell or lock. As, it is possible to set closing of positions in the certain time, and Trailing of positions.MultiHedg_1
The Multi-currency adviser in the time, given by the user, opens a market position, on a choice Buy or Sell. As, it is possible to set closing of positions in the certain time, to choose currencies, to choose percent of the profit and loss for closing all