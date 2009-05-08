CodeBaseSections
GG-TrendBar - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Gordon Gekko
This indicator shows you the trend (based on ADX and PSAR) on every timeframe simultaneously.

You can adjust the set up parameters.

Corner: 0,1,2,3 (0 is the left upper corner)


GG-TrendBar indicator

