GG-TrendBar - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 72428
This indicator shows you the trend (based on ADX and PSAR) on every timeframe simultaneously.
You can adjust the set up parameters.
Corner: 0,1,2,3 (0 is the left upper corner)
GG-TrendBar indicator
