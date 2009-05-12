CodeBaseSections
Indicators

ytg_SS - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman | English Русский
Views:
17560
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
ytg_SS.mq4 (12.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance

It is possible to switch on or to switch off functions Alert, PlaySound, SendMail having moved the mouse the appropriate inscription in the basic window of the diagram.



