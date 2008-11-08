CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Brakeout_Trader_v1.mq4 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Volodymyr Neborachko | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
14530
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
BT_v4.mq4 (6.68 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The EA opens the trade in the direction of the brek through, it is specified in points, for example the level of the previous extremum. The trade is opened by the closing of the specified timeframe beyond the specified level (in points) of TakeProfit and StopLoss and the opening of the trade in one direction (only buy or only sell).

Picture:


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8543

Moving Average Moving Average

Moving Averages show the average value of the price of the symbol for a period of time.

ThreeLineBreak on Chart S/R ThreeLineBreak on Chart S/R

Steve Nison 'three line break' strategy on chart.

Pipsing_Close_on_DROP Pipsing_Close_on_DROP

The script closes any position using the Drag'n'Drop method, i.e. the method of "drag the script with the mouse and drop it on the order lines".

CLEAR_CHART_ON_NAME_AND_TYPE CLEAR_CHART_ON_NAME_AND_TYPE

The script selectively clears the chart by the part of the name and/or by the type of the object.