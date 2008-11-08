Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Brakeout_Trader_v1.mq4 - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 14530
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The EA opens the trade in the direction of the brek through, it is specified in points, for example the level of the previous extremum. The trade is opened by the closing of the specified timeframe beyond the specified level (in points) of TakeProfit and StopLoss and the opening of the trade in one direction (only buy or only sell).
Picture:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8543
Moving Averages show the average value of the price of the symbol for a period of time.ThreeLineBreak on Chart S/R
Steve Nison 'three line break' strategy on chart.
The script closes any position using the Drag'n'Drop method, i.e. the method of "drag the script with the mouse and drop it on the order lines".CLEAR_CHART_ON_NAME_AND_TYPE
The script selectively clears the chart by the part of the name and/or by the type of the object.