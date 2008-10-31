CodeBaseSections
Indicators

GraphOnGraph - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Oleksandr
Author:

Fduch

The indicator is intended for displaying the charts of two currency pairs in a single window.

Input parameters:

symbol - the name of the currency pair that is to be added to the main chart of the other currency pair.

timeFrame - the TF of the currency piar that is to be added to the main chart of the other currency pair.

price - the price used for drawing the chart of the currency pair that is to be added. It can take the following values: Open, Close, Median

Picture:

What I didn't succeed but wanted to add:

I don't know how to draw a chart of the added currency pair using the bars and candlesticks. Drawing it with a line is simple:

    SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE);

But how can I implement its drawing with the bars or candlesticks?

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8519

