Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
GraphOnGraph - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 24001
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author:
The indicator is intended for displaying the charts of two currency pairs in a single window.
Input parameters:
symbol - the name of the currency pair that is to be added to the main chart of the other currency pair.
timeFrame - the TF of the currency piar that is to be added to the main chart of the other currency pair.
price - the price used for drawing the chart of the currency pair that is to be added. It can take the following values: Open, Close, Median
Picture:
What I didn't succeed but wanted to add:
I don't know how to draw a chart of the added currency pair using the bars and candlesticks. Drawing it with a line is simple:
SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE);
But how can I implement its drawing with the bars or candlesticks?
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8519
Indicator of STOPLEVEL.HTH Trader
Hedge The Hedge Trader EA
An analogue of the intersection of two stochastics.ZigZag_ws_Chanel_R
ZigZag with rays (on a break through)